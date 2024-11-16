Transfer Myles Rice leads No. 16 Indiana past South Carolina

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and No. 16 Indiana defeated South Carolina 87-71 on Saturday. Rice, a Washington State transfer, hit 7 of 10 shots including 3 of 4 from 3-point range and all six foul shots. The Hoosiers (3-0) were never seriously threatened in the second half, their smallest lead being eight points with 1:19 remaining. Morris Ugusuk led the Gamecocks (2-2) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

