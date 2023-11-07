Transfer Grant Nelson scores 24 to lead No. 24 Alabama past Morehead State 105-73

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Grant Nelson scored 24 points and fellow transfer Aaron Estrada added 16 in impressive Alabama debuts, leading the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide to a 105-73 victory over Morehead State in the opener for both teams. The defending Southeastern Conference champion Crimson Tide rolled to a 24-point lead midway through the first half with an overhauled roster. Mark Sears, the top returning scorer, had 13 points and five assists. Freshman Jarin Stevenson scored 12. Riley Minix scored 19 to lead Morehead State.

