Transfer deadline day: The Premier League’s wild spending far from done after $2.5 billion spree

Premier League teams have spent over $2.5 billion on players in a record outlay during European soccer’s summer transfer window. It has left rival leagues across the continent in their wake and they are far from finished. Deadline day in the transfer market has arrived and many of England’s top teams are still looking to do business to finalize the reshaping of their squads for the first half of the season. That includes English and European champion Manchester City. City is expected to seal the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton and also sell winger Cole Palmer to Chelsea. Center midfielders are priorities for Liverpool and Manchester United.

