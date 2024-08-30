Transfer deadline day: Premier League leads spending in Europe

Last-minute medicals, number crunching and Saudi speculation. It’s deadline day in the summer transfer window for Europe’s five big domestic leagues. The English Premier League again leads overall spending — about $2.4 billion and counting — and once again Chelsea is first in line with an outlay of $290 million. Deadline-day deals could see some players headed to Saudi Arabia, which has been less active compared to a year ago. Italy is back over the $1 billion mark again in overall spending — second highest in Europe — but England’s top tier remains the most lucrative, even if its spending is down slightly from a year ago.

