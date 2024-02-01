Transfer deadline day: Europe’s biggest teams face last chance to bolster squads this season

LONDON (AP) — It’s the final day for clubs in European soccer to bolster their squads for the second half of the season. The January transfer window has been underwhelming. That has especially been the case in the typically big-spending Premier League but there’s time for that to change on Thursday. The deadlines are spread out across the top European leagues. Germany’s window closes at 1700 GMT. England and Spain go on until 2300 GMT. Last year’s January window was highlighted by Chelsea’s lavish spending but there has been little sign of Premier League clubs being so bold this time around.

