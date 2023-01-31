Transfer deadline day: Chelsea dominates January window

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The spending power of the Premier League was underlined as English clubs dominated the January transfer window. No team was more active than Chelsea, which continued its record-breaking business right up until deadline by making Enzo Fernandez the most expensive player in British soccer history in a deal worth $131 million. In total the London club spent around $356 million during the midseason window as American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital continue to make their presence felt in the transfer market.

