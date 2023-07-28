Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany

SYDNEY (AP) — Colombian star forward Linda Caicedo, an 18-year-old cancer survivor, puts a hand to her chest and voluntarily drops down to the ground during a video of a Women’s World Cup training session posted to Twitter on Thursday by a Colombian media outlet. The same outlet, DSPORTS, later posted a video of Caicedo up and juggling a ball, captioning the video “With Normality” and “Linda Caicedo trains alongside her teammates.” Caicedo, who scored in Colombia’s opening 2-0 win over South Korea, will be needed for Colombia’s group-stage match Sunday against two-time Women’s World Cup champion Germany. A win guarantees Colombia a spot in the knockout round.

