Trainer Ron Burke and driver Yannick Gingras try to add Hambletonian to their resumes
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they are in the Harness Racing Hall of Fame, trainer Ron Burke and driver Yannick Gingras have something missing from their resumes They have never won the Hambletonian, trotting’s most prestigious race. Burke and Gingras will get a chance to check off the box on Saturday when favored Celebrity Bambino faces nine rivals at the Meadowlands on Saturday in the Hambletonian. Burke and Gingras have been close. They finished second in 2015 and 2016. Gingras also had a second in 2020. Burke even had a horse cross the finish line first in 2017, only to have it disqualified.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.