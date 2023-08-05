Trainer Rick Dutrow wins $1M Whitney at Saratoga for first Grade 1 score since 10-year suspension

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — White Abarrio won the $1 million Whitney by 6 1/4 lengths to give trainer Rick Dutrow his first Grade 1 victory since returning to horse racing after serving a 10-year suspension. Dutrow trained Big Brown to victories in the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness. He regained his trainer’s license in February and won the first race he entered in May at Belmont Park. In 2011, Dutrow had his license revoked for 10 years by New York officials after being charged with numerous medication and administrative violations. He fought the suspension until exhausting all of his legal appeals in 2013.

