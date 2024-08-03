Trainer Nancy Takter wins her 2nd straight Hambletonian as Karl rallies in deluge at the Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nancy Takter became the third trainer and the first woman to win consecutive Hambletonians as driver Yannick Gingras rallied favored Karl in the stretch to win trotting’s biggest race of the year. Saturday’s race at the Meadowlands was contested in extremely heavy rain. Highland Kismet finished second and Amazing Catch was third. Highly regarded T C I finished sixth in the field of 10 3-year-olds. Takter is the first trainer to win back to back since her father, Jimmy Takter, in 2014 and 2015. Per Eriksson accomplished it in 1991 and ’92.

