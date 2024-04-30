Trainer Chad Brown seeks first Kentucky Derby victory after coming close. Having 2 entrants helps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trainer Chad Brown has two chances to win his first Kentucky Derby. His best hope is 3-1 second choice and Blue Grass stakes winner Sierra Leone. The other is Domestic Product. Brown is 0-for-7 with his Derby starters, though Good Magic gave him a second in 2018 behind Triple Crown winner Justify. Mindful of how luck is needed as much as a strong horse, Brown shrugs off being one of the favorites for Saturday’s opening leg of the Triple Crown. But he embraces his prospects with a colt that has shown impressive resilience as a 3-year-old.

