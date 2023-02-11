Trainer Bob Baffert’s Newgate off Kentucky Derby trail

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — One of trainer Bob Baffert’s promising 3-year-old colts is off the Kentucky Derby trail. Newgate will be out of training for at least two months after being diagnosed with a minor hock issue. The hock is an area on the back of a horse’s leg involving a series of joints and bones. Tom Ryan of the colt’s ownership group says Newgate is expected to return to racing this summer. Newgate had been ineligible to earn any Derby qualifying points because Baffert has been suspended for two years by Churchill Downs Inc. The Hall of Fame trainer is challenging that punishment in court.

