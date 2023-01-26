Trainer Bob Baffert’s ban from racing in New York is over

Bob Baffert can once again enter horses at New York’s major tracks. The Hall of Fame trainer’s one-year ban by the New York Racing Association has ended, allowing him to enter horses as soon as Thursday. Baffert was suspended in June for repeated medication violations, although none of them occurred in New York. He was barred from Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga racetracks. Baffert doesn’t typically run horses this time of year in New York. He targets the biggest stakes races at Belmont in the spring and Saratoga in the summer.

