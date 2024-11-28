Trainer Bob Baffert wins 1st race back at Churchill Downs after the end of his 3-year suspension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bob Baffert has returned to Churchill Downs for the first time in 3 1/2 years. He saddled the winner of the seventh race at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen shook hands with the Hall of Fame trainer he once battled in court. In 2021, Baffert began serving what was ultimately a three-year ban by CDI. A colt named Barnes won his career debut by a head over a horse trained by fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas. The $3.2 million colt is named for Baffert’s longtime assistant, Jimmy Barnes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.