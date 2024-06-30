Trainer Bob Baffert goes 1-2 in Los Alamitos Derby for his 8th consecutive win in the Grade 2 race

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Wynstock won the $100,000 Los Alamitos Derby by a nose over Cornell, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish. It was Baffert’s eighth consecutive victory in the Grade 2 race. Ridden by Kyle Frey, Wynstock ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.51 and paid $10.80 and $4. Cornell returned $3.40. Curlin’s Kaos was another five lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the small field. Tapalo led by seven lengths and looked to be home free before Wynstock and Cornell rallied. The pair needed a photo finish to decide the winner.

