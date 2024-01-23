Trainer Bob Baffert asks to end appeal of DQ of Medina Spirit for failed drug test at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says on social media that he has asked attorneys to end his appeal of Medina Spirit’s disqualification as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner after the now-deceased colt failed a postrace drug test that detected the steroid betamethasone in his system. The two-time Triple Crown winner had appealed his disqualification by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission nearly two years ago. Churchill Downs subsequently took Medina Spirit down as Derby winner and elevated runner-up Mandaloun to champion. Baffert said on X that he instructed lawyers to drop the appeal after talking with Zedan Racing owner Amr Zedan “to positively focus on the present and future that our great sport offers.”

