Trainer Angela Cullen returns to racing with fellow Kiwi after 7 seasons with Lewis Hamilton

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The relationship started with a mutual friend who put Marcus Armstrong in touch with the most famous physical trainer in motorsports. They were both at home in New Zealand as the 23-year-old prepared for his first full season in IndyCar. He was introduced to Angela Cullen, a fellow Kiwi who had just taken most of the year off after spending seven seasons working side by side in Formula 1 with Lewis Hamilton. Cullen and Hamilton split last season and by the winter she’d been introduced to Armstrong and a brand-new career in the United States working in IndyCar. He will make his Indianapolis 500 debut on Sunday with Cullen on his timing stand.

