Trainer and Brehm can find a few perks amid New Orleans disappointment

Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm had reason to be disappointed at their close call in New Orleans. Trainer’s team lost in a playoff. Brehm’s team finished third. But the payoff is not going to hurt. Trainer earned his biggest paycheck since his win in the Puerto Rico Open. Ditto for Brehm. It also moved them high up in the FedEx Cup. And Trainer has a decent shot at getting into a $20 million signature event. On the Korn Ferry Tour, players have shot in the 50s six times in the last two years. But none has gone on to win.

