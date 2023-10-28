Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right thumb injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will miss four-to-six weeks with a thumb injury. The team announced Friday before its home opener against the Orlando Magic that Simons tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb during Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He will require surgery. Portland will start Shaedon Sharpe in his place.

