Trae Young, Hawks hoping to win big in Vegas at the NBA Cup semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trae Young might be the NBA’s biggest enigma.

Young’s fans can point to numbers and say he’s an elite player. His detractors can point to numbers and say he’s overrated. Both arguments have validity. To some, his cocky ways are endearing. To others, they’re infuriating.

This can’t be argued: He’s helping Atlanta author one of the season’s surprise stories. The Hawks are in the NBA Cup semifinals, set to play Milwaukee on Saturday before the other semifinal between Oklahoma City and Houston. The title game is Tuesday night.

“When we talk about Trae, the word I like to use is evolution,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “And every player evolves. They just evolve in different ways. He’s been an important part of our young guys’ growth and being able to elevate them.”

The Hawks haven’t had a ton of big moments in Young’s seven seasons. But he has shown a propensity for rising to the occasion: ousting New York in the 2021 playoffs, ousting the Knicks from the quarterfinals of this tournament to get to Las Vegas — and now comes another chance on national TV on Saturday, facing the Bucks with a chance to play for a trophy.

“I feel like this team has been embracing the challenge each and every night from the beginning of the season,” Young said. “We haven’t looked too far ahead in any moment. We’re just taking it day by day. Even though early on in the season we may have had some struggles and some bumps in the road and some guys out, we stuck with the process and focus on each day.”

Here’s part of the pro-Young argument: He’s averaging 21 points and 12 assists something that only Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas have done over a full season, and he’s on pace to lead the league in assist average for the first time.

Here’s part of the anti-Young argument: Among the 220 players with at least 50 3-point attempts this season he ranks 189th at 30.8%, and of the 248 players with at least 100 field goal attempts this season he ranks 231st at 38.4%.

Choose your side. They’re both valid. But it’s clear that Young — who made no secret that he was upset over not being picked for the team that won gold for USA Basketball at the Paris Olympics this past summer — is growing and maturing.

“He’s doing a better job on both ends of the floor,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “Defensively he’s figured out a way of keeping himself out of actions. I know that sounds easy. That’s hard to do, and he’s brilliant at it, he really is. … He must be really studying the game on both ends of the floor, and you can see that in his play. And he’s earned the trust of his players. This team likes playing with him, that’s obvious. I couldn’t say that in the past, but now they love playing with him.”

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson doesn’t deny that point.

“He’s so good, man,” Johnson said. “It’s crazy, like just seeing it in person and on TV prior to me playing with the Hawks and getting drafted by the Hawks, it was crazy just watching it. A guy that’s undersized, being able to score at will, being able to make any pass at will. And then next thing you know you’re his teammate and you’re on the receiving end of those passes.

“Watching those clutch late game buckets, it’s a joy to watch. It’s a gift that he has that’s very special and not many people have had it at that elite of a level. It’s been great being his teammate. It’s been a blessing.”

Saturday is an opportunity. The semifinals are the only games on the NBA calendar for that day; the title game Tuesday — which doesn’t count in the standings — is the only game on the NBA slate that night as well. Young will have tons of eyeballs on him Saturday and would have tons more on him Tuesday if the Hawks find a way to win another big game against the Bucks. They’re 3-1 against Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland and Boston already this season, 1-0 against Milwaukee.

The potential is clear for the Hawks. The potential for Young has always been clear as well. Only now, it’s starting to be realized.

“The narrative about me not being able to do certain things or being too mad or frustrated about certain things is — I mean, just aren’t true,” Young said. “I think you’re just now being able to see like with the young team we have, just some of the different things we’ve been doing this year, I think just now you’re starting to kind of see it because the results are showing and we’re winning now. We’re here in this final four of the Cup, and it’s a big deal.”

