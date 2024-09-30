Trae Young embracing leadership role as the figurehead of the new-look Hawks with rookie Risacher

ATLANTA (AP) — There is no question the Atlanta Hawks are Trae Young’s team as the three-time All-Star enters his seventh season. Young is embracing his leadership role, including with No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher. Young will have less veteran help in the backcourt following the offseason trade of Dejounte Murray to New Orleans. The Hawks finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season and are hoping improved size, depth and defense leads to a return to the playoffs. The Hawks have not won a playoff series since they advanced to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

