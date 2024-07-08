Trading Mikal Bridges to Knicks sends Nets into rebuild. GM doesn’t think it will be long one

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets traded away their best all-around player when they dealt Mikal Bridges to the Knicks. The first trade between the city rivals since 1983 sends the Nets into a rebuilding situation. But general manager Sean Marks doesn’t think it needs to be a long one. The trade provided the Nets with five first-round draft picks. Four are next year in what’s expected to be a strong 2025 class. So Marks says while dealing Bridges was a difficult decision, it gives the Nets their best hope for future success.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.