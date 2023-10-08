Tracy throws for 3 TDs, Street runs for 2 more scores; Utah Tech beats SFA 37-31

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw three touchdown passes, Chris Street ran for two TDs and Utah Tech scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 37-31 win over Stephen F. Austin. Tracy completed 23 of 39 passes for 289 yards and Street had seven carries for 62 yards. Rickie Johnson caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Tracy hit Johnson for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 24-all and, one play after Syrus Webster’s strip-sack of SFA’s Brian Mauer was recovered by Laytan Tanuvasa, Tracy threw a 23-yard TD pass to Keith Davis with 8:21 remaining that gave Utah Tech the lead for good. Mauer completed 21 of 38 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns for Stephen F. Austin. Anthony Williams ran for 147 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.