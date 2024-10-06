Tracy passes for 425 yards, 3 TDs, Weimer has 12 rec. for 236 yards; Idaho St. beats Cal Poly 41-38

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Tracy passed for 425 yards and three touchdowns, Jeff Weimer has 12 receptions for 236 yards and a TD and Gabe Panikowski kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to help Idaho State beat Cal Poly 41-38. Christian Fredericksen caught nine passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for Idaho State (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Cal Poly (2-3, 1-1) settled for a 26-yard field goal by Noah Serna to make it 38-all. After Cal Poly failed to convert on fourth-and-1 with about 3 minutes to play. Idaho State used a 30-yard pass from Tracy to Fredericksen to set up Panikowski’s winning field goal. Watts finished with 18 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Cal Poly.

