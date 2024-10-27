Tracy hits Weimer with 10-yard TD pass in OT to lift Idaho State over Sacramento State 30-27

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Weimer in overtime to give Idaho State a 30-27 victory over Sacramento State. Zach Schreiner kicked a 41-yard field goal for Sacramento State in the first possession of overtime. Schreiner also kicked a 27-yarder with 1:35 left in regulation to tie it 24-all. Tracy was 24-of-38 passing for 296 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Idaho State (4-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Fredricksen had 10 catches for 163 yards. Curron Borders had 145 yards rushing and Elijah Tau-Tolliver ran for 100 and a score to lead Sacramento State (3-5, 1-3).

