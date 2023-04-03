Track incursion by Australian GP fans sparks investigation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Grand Prix organizers have launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to Formula One cars before the chaotic race that featured three red flags ended on Sunday. Australian Grand Prix Corp. chief executive Andrew Westacott says the incursion onto the Albert Park circuit before the checkered flag could have resulted in serious injuries. He says “Motorsport is dangerous … it could have been horrific.” Max Verstappen won his first Australian F1 Grand Prix title after a late rolling start behind a safety car. The race featured three stoppages for red flags.

