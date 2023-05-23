Track and field introducing ‘short track’ concept as option to indoor races

Track and field is introducing new rules and a “short track” format for races run on 200-meter tracks which have traditionally been in enclosed arenas and referred to as “indoor” events. World Athletics says short track world records can be set at indoor and outdoor events under the proposal. Short track world records will be recognized in races from 200 meters up to 5,000 meters and in some other events. The proposal has the backing of World Athletics’ decision-making council and is set to be formally approved at a meeting in August.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.