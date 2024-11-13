Tracey scores 19, rallies Oregon from 13 down to beat Portland 80-70 in OT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey scored 19 points and Oregon scored the first 11 points in overtime to pull out an 80-70 win over Portland after erasing a 13-point second-half deficit. The Ducks an 11-point hole with 4:46 to play. Tracey made a layup and then Keeshawn Barthelemy hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get back into the game, trailing 60-57 with three minutes left. Chris Austin made a pair of free throws to give Portland a 67-62 lead with 35.6 seconds left but Barthelemy knocked down a quick 3. The Pilots then missed two free throws and after getting a defensive rebound threw the ball away in the key. Barthelemy came up with the loose ball and found Tracey for the tying layup with 10.7 seconds left. Oregon’s momentum carried into overtime with Tracey scoring the first three points.

