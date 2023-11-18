Tracey leads Oregon with 15 points in 92-67 victory over Tennessee State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey scored 15 points off the bench, leading five in double figures, and Oregon defeated Tennessee State 92-67 in a campus game of the Emerald Coast Classic. Jesse Zarzuela scored 14 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy 13, Jermaine Couisnard 12 and Kario Oquendo 11 for the Ducks. Oregon led 48-40 at halftime, then held the Tigers to 27 points in the second half. Oregon led 58-47 four minutes into the second half before a 3-pointer by Couisnard jump-started a 12-0 run over the next 4 1/2 minutes. EJ Bellinger scored 14 points for the Tigers, Marcus Fitzgerald added 11 and Jaylen Jones scored 10 off the bench.

