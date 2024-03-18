Trabzonspor fans invade pitch, attack Fenerbahce players after Turkish top league game

By The Associated Press
A Trabzonspor supporter, right, confronts Fenerbahce's players during clashes at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, March 17, 2024. Clashes erupted between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players after local supporters stormed in the pitch at the end of the Turkish Super Lig match. (Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Huseyin Yavuz]

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish top-tier club Trabzonspor’s fans invaded the pitch following a home loss against Fenerbahce, touching off violent scuffles between the fans and visiting players. The Trabzonspor fans charged onto the pitch as Fenerbahce players celebrated their 3-2 win following the final whistle of the Turkish Superlig game in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon late Sunday. Some Fenerbahce players hit back at fans who kicked or punched them, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Security staff later helped the Fenerbahce players down the tunnel into the lockerooms. The incident came just months after the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu was arrested for punching a referee following a match, prompting the Turkish Football Federation to briefly suspend league games.

