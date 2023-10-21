Towson scores 31 second-half points to overcome William & Mary 34-24

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Kent threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Carter Runyon and Towson scored 31 points in the second half to beat William & Mary 34-24. The Tigers trailed 17-3 at halftime, then scored on five consecutive second-half possessions. They tied the game on Kent’s 1-yard run and Devin Matthews’ 10-yarder, then went ahead in the fourth quarter on Keegan Vaughn’s second field goal. Runyon then scored on 53- and 1-yard receptions, the latter set up on a strip-sack by Rodney Roane Jr. Darius Wilson threw for 129 yards and two scores, both to Hollis Mathis, for the Tribe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.