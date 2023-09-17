Towson intercepts 3 passes in 20-10 victory over Morgan State for coach Pete Shinnick’s first win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nathan Kent passed for one touchdown and ran for another, the Towson defense intercepted three passes, and the Tigers beat Morgan State 20-10 on Saturday night for coach Pete Shinnick’s first win. Towson scored 20 unanswered points before Morgan State got on the board after a 29-yard field goal with 5:11 left in the fourth quarter. Then the Bears blocked a field-goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown with 3:09 left. Towson has won the last six games against Morgan State and leads the series 22-6, winning 29-21 at home last season. The Baltimore rivals are separated by five miles, the closest pair of teams in the FCS.

