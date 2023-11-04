Towson distances itself twice, Matthews scores thrice in Towson win over North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORON, N.C. (AP) — Devin Matthews ran for three touchdowns, Nathan Kent threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and Towson led for the duration in beating North Carolina A&T 42-32. The Tigers built a 21-10 halftime lead before the Aggies wrapped a pair of touchdowns around one from Towson and drew within 28-23 to start the fourth quarter. Towson countered with an eight-play, 67-yard drive that concluded with an 18-yard pass from Kent to Daniel Thompson IV for a 12-point lead with 11:43 remaining. Kenji Christian for the Aggies ran for 140 yards on 22 yards and scored three touchdowns.

