Townsend and Young reach mixed doubles final, keeping Townsend alive for 2 US Open doubles titles

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Townsend and Donald Young have advanced to the U.S. Open mixed doubles final, keeping alive Townsend’s chance to win two doubles titles at the tournament. Townsend and Young, who is retiring after the tournament, beat the No. 8-seeded team of Aldila Sutjiadi and Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday. The longtime friends will play Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, in Thursday’s final. Earlier Tuesday, Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, who won the Wimbledon women’s doubles championship, reached the semis in Flushing Meadows with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the No. 8-seeded team of Demi Schuurs and Luisa Stefani.

