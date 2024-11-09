Towns scores 32 in Knicks’ 116-94 win over struggling Bucks

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and the New York Knicks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 116-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

New York (4-4) did not trail, and six different Knicks scored in double figures. Jalen Brunson chipped in 15 points and nine assists, and Josh Hart had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Knicks’ third win of at least 20 points this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Damian Lillard had 19 points. Milwaukee (2-7) lost for the seventh time in eight games and is 1-5 on the road this season.

Takeaways

Milwaukee: A night after snapping its six-game losing streak with a 23-point home win against Utah, the Bucks had no answer for Towns and the new-look Knicks. Milwaukee hasn’t had a losing record since the 2015-16 season, but a 2-7 start to the season isn’t helping the Bucks keep the streak alive.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in New York. The Knicks won 116-94. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger

New York: The Knicks led by as many as 30 points after starting the fourth quarter on a 22-11 run, keyed by guard Miles McBride (14 points) and rookie Tyler Kolek (8 points).

Key moment

Towns fired up the home crowd by slamming home two one-handed dunks in the second quarter, one over Milwaukee center Brook Lopez.

Key stat

Towns scored 27 points in the first half as New York built a 66-47 lead at halftime.

Up next

Milwaukee hosts Boston on Sunday, the same day New York plays at Indiana.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.