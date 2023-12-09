Towns scores 24 points, Gobert dominates inside in Timberwolves’ 127-103 victory over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks and the NBA-leading Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 127-103 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Mike Conley added 19 points and seven assists to help Minnesota improve to 17-4. Gobert had 20 rebounds for the second straight game.

Troy Brown Jr., who replaced the injured Anthony Edwards early in the game, scored 20 points, connecting on 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Edwards, Minnesota’s leading scorer at 25.7 points a game, left four minutes in because of right hip pointer and didn’t return. Edwards missed two recent games with the same injury.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points. Desmond Bane added 16, and David Roddy had 13.

The Grizzlies are without star guard Ja Morant while he serves a 25-game suspension to start the season. He was penalized for a second online video showing him flashing a handgun.

Despite converting only 6 of 21 3-pointers in the half, Minnesota carried a 60-55 lead at the break. The Timberwolves would stretched the advantage to double-digits behind Brown’s 11 quick points in the third period, part of Minnesota outscoring Memphis 38-24 in the period.

