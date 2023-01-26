Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 22 point, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61, the Red Raiders’ eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds — the fifth-year senior guard’s first career double-double — for West Virginia. After the Mountaineers got off to a slow start, coach Bob Huggins replaced his entire starting five, and West Virginia’s play improved. Stevenson made four straight free throws, including two on a technical foul, for a 22-21 lead and Tre Mitchell’s 3-pointer made it 33-28 at halftime. Obanor led Texas Tech with 20 points and eight rebounds. WVU’s Kedrian Johnson and Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs left the game in the second half and did not return due to injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.