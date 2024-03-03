Toussaint scores 21, McMillian adds 19 and Texas Tech hits 13 3-pointers to beat West Virginia 81-70

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 21 points, Chance McMillian added 19 and Texas Tech beat West Virginia 81-70. It was tied 63-all with 7:46 remaining. McMillian’s 3-pointer then gave Texas Tech the lead for good as the Red Raiders ended on an 18-7 run. Toussaint played at West Virginia last season, then left in the fallout from Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins’ drunken driving arrest last June and subsequent exit from the Mountaineers. Jesse Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead West Virginia (9-20, 4-12).

