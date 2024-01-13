Toussaint rallies Texas Tech over Kansas State 60-59 for 9th straight victory

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Touissant scored 12 points and had a go-ahead three-point play with 30 seconds remaining to rally Texas Tech over Kansas State 60-59, running the Red Raiders’ win streak to nine. Texas Tech (14-2, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) trailed from the 3:51 mark of the first half until Toussaint’s clutch play gave the Red Raiders’ their 10th straight home win over the Wildcats (12-4, 2-1). Kerwin Walton sank a 3-pointer to give Texas Tech a 22-13 lead with 7:10 left in the first half. Tylor Perry buried four 3-pointers, Arthur Kaluma and Cam Carter each hit one in a 20-0 run and Kansas State took a 33-22 lead into halftime.

