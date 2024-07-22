Tour winner Tadej Pogacar withdraws from Paris Olympics road race due to fatigue

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar has withdrawn from the road race at the Paris Olympics. The decision came Monday, a day after he became the first rider to win the Tour and the Giro d’Italia in the same season in nearly three decades. The Slovenian Olympic Team announced Pogacar had withdrawn from the Aug. 3 road race due to fatigue. His professional teammate, Domen Novak, will replace him. Primoz Roglic, the defending Olympic time trial gold medalist, was not picked after he was left off the nation’s provisional lineup and because he is likely still recovering from a crash that took him out of the Tour.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.