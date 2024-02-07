Tour to offer bulk of new money to 36 top players in equity ownership plan

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The PGA Tour is getting a $3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group in a deal that would give players access to more than $1.5 billion as equity owners in the new PGA Tour Enterprises. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the announcement expected to be released Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, 2024. Monahan was holding a conference call with players about the deal that was finalized Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

The PGA Tour is starting to give players an idea of what to expect from the new minority investor. Commissioner Jay Monahan has sent a memo to players breaking down the equity ownership program into four groups. The bulk of the $930 million — $750 million — would go to 36 players based on their careers, their last five years and their impact on the tour. He says $75 million would go to 64 players based on the last three years, and $30 million for 57 other players. Another $75 million would go to legends who helped build the tour.

