Tour to offer bulk of new money to 36 top players in equity ownership plan
The PGA Tour is starting to give players an idea of what to expect from the new minority investor. Commissioner Jay Monahan has sent a memo to players breaking down the equity ownership program into four groups. The bulk of the $930 million — $750 million — would go to 36 players based on their careers, their last five years and their impact on the tour. He says $75 million would go to 64 players based on the last three years, and $30 million for 57 other players. Another $75 million would go to legends who helped build the tour.
