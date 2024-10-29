Tour to consider big changes to eligibility and small field sizes

The PGA Tour is considering some major changes to its eligibility. The Player Advisory Council has drafted a proposal in which only the top 100 in the FedEx Cup keep their tour cards for the following season. That’s down from 125. The proposal also would reduce the number of cards for Korn Ferry Tour players from 30 to 20. Another big change would be the size of fields. They can be as high as 156 players now. The proposal shrinks that to 120 players before Daylight Savings Time and a maximum of 144 players. That’s geared toward pace of play.

