Tour of Romandie win is career-best title for Carlos Rodriguez through rain-slicked final stage

VERNIER, Switzerland (AP) — Carlos Rodriguez has protected his yellow jersey through a rain-soaked final stage to win the six-day Tour of Romandie. It’s the 23-year-old Spaniard’s biggest race victory of his career. Four previous winners in the French-speaking region of Switzerland went on to win that season’s Tour de France, including Chris Froome in 2013. Rodriguez placed fifth in cycling’s marquee event last year. Sunday’s final stage was won in a sprint finish by Dorian Godon. Rodriguez started the flat stage looping round the suburbs of Geneva with a seven-second lead that he maintained over Aleksandr Vlasov.

