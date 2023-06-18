Tour de Suisse winner Skjelmose dedicates title to Mäder, who died Friday after crashing

By The Associated Press
Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose holds the trophy as he celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de Suisse, during the eighth and final stage, a 25,7 km individual time trial, from St. Gallen to Abtwil, at the 86th Tour de Suisse cycling race, in Abtwil, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gian Ehrenzeller]

ABTWIL, Switzerland (AP) — Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory in the Tour de Suisse to Swiss rider Gino Mäder, who died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash during the race. Skjelmose maintained his lead in the overall standings and finished just nine seconds ahead of 20-year-old Juan Ayuso, who was fastest in the closing time trial stage. Skjelmose says he “wanted to win for Gino.” He added that “everyone I spoke to said he was the most wonderful person you could ever imagine.” Mäder crashed off the road and down a ravine on a fast descent near the end of Thursday’s mountainous fifth stage.

