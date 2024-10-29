Tour de France unveils 2025 route that includes a climb up the ‘evil’ Mont Ventoux

The Tour de France will have a more traditional look next year. After a rare finish outside Paris this year, cycling’s biggest race is getting back to basics for the 2025 route that was unveiled Tuesday. A mostly flat first week is followed by a lot of climbing in the last 10 stages that will pave the way for another duel between defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his best rival Jonas Vingegaard. Following three consecutive starts from abroad, the 2025 Tour will be 100% French as riders won’t make any excursions beyond France’s borders. It also includes a punishing climb up Mont Ventoux, which has been described as “a god of evil.”

