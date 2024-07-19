Tour de France Results

By The Associated Press

Friday, July 19
In France
19th Stage

A 89.85-mile race from Embrun to Isola 2000.

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovakia, UAE Team Emirates, 4:04:03s.

2. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Visma-Lease a Bike, 21s behind.

3. Simon Yates, England, Team Jayco Alula, 40s behind.

4. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education – Easypost, 1:11s behind.

5. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Spain, Soudal Quick Step, 1:42s behind.

6. Jonas Vingegaard, Netherlands, Visma-Lease a Bike, same time.

7. Joao Almeida, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, 2:00s.

8. Mikel Landa, Spain, Soudal Quick Step, same time.

9. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Visma-Lease a Bike, 2:52s behind.

10. Derek Gee, Canada, Israel – Premier Tech, 3:27s.

Also

60. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 30:13s behind.

65. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 32:15s behind.

Overall Standings (Yellow Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 78:49:20s.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 5:03s behind.

3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, 7:01s.

4. Joao Almeida, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, 15:07s.

5. Mikel Landa, Spain, Soudal Quick-Step, 15:34s.

6. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 17:36s.

7. Adam Yates, Great Britain, UAE Team Emirates/UAE, 19:18s.

8. Derek Gee, Canada, Israel-Premier Tech/ISR, 21:52s.

9. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, 22:43s.

10. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, LIDL-Trek/USA, 22:46s.

Also

57. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:12:35s.

70. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:31:20s.

Team Standings

1. UAE Team Emirates, 231:59:00s.

2. Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 27:25s behind.

3. Soudal Quick-Step, 1:12:07s.

4. Ineo Grenadiers, 1:12:52s.

5. LIDL-Trek, 2:01:25s.

6. Movistar Team, 2:25:57s.

7. Bahrain Victorious, 3:04:13s.

8. EF Education-EasyPost, 3:06:20s.

9. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:07:22s.

10. Isreael – Premier Tech, 3:36:25s.

Climber (Red Polka Dot Jersey)

1. Richard. Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education – Easypost, 101 pts.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 87 pts.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 59.

4. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Visma-Lease a Bike, 53

5. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, 44.

6. Oier Lazkano, Spain, Movistar Team/ESP, 41.

7. Jonas Abrahamsen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 36.

8. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Visma-Lease a Bike, 36.

9. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ/FRA, 30.

10. Simon Yates, England, Team Jayco Alula, 30.

Youth-U26 (White Jersey)

1. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, 78:56:21.

2. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 10:35s behind.

3. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, 15:42s.

4. Santiago Buitrago, Bahrain Victorious, 15:55s.

5. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost/USA, 1:18:02s.

6. Javier Romo, Spain, Movistar Team/ESP, 1:19:45s.

7. Ilan Van Wilder, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/BEL, 1:24:24s.

8. Jordan Jeget, France, TotalEnergies/FRA, 1:41:50s.

9. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, UNO-X Mobility/NOR, 2:04:54s.

10. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL/NED, 2:15:06s.

