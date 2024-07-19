Tour de France Results
Friday, July 19
In France
19th Stage
A 89.85-mile race from Embrun to Isola 2000.
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovakia, UAE Team Emirates, 4:04:03s.
2. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Visma-Lease a Bike, 21s behind.
3. Simon Yates, England, Team Jayco Alula, 40s behind.
4. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education – Easypost, 1:11s behind.
5. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Spain, Soudal Quick Step, 1:42s behind.
6. Jonas Vingegaard, Netherlands, Visma-Lease a Bike, same time.
7. Joao Almeida, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, 2:00s.
8. Mikel Landa, Spain, Soudal Quick Step, same time.
9. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Visma-Lease a Bike, 2:52s behind.
10. Derek Gee, Canada, Israel – Premier Tech, 3:27s.
Also
60. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 30:13s behind.
65. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 32:15s behind.
Overall Standings (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 78:49:20s.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 5:03s behind.
3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, 7:01s.
4. Joao Almeida, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, 15:07s.
5. Mikel Landa, Spain, Soudal Quick-Step, 15:34s.
6. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 17:36s.
7. Adam Yates, Great Britain, UAE Team Emirates/UAE, 19:18s.
8. Derek Gee, Canada, Israel-Premier Tech/ISR, 21:52s.
9. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, 22:43s.
10. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, LIDL-Trek/USA, 22:46s.
Also
57. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:12:35s.
70. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:31:20s.
Team Standings
1. UAE Team Emirates, 231:59:00s.
2. Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 27:25s behind.
3. Soudal Quick-Step, 1:12:07s.
4. Ineo Grenadiers, 1:12:52s.
5. LIDL-Trek, 2:01:25s.
6. Movistar Team, 2:25:57s.
7. Bahrain Victorious, 3:04:13s.
8. EF Education-EasyPost, 3:06:20s.
9. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:07:22s.
10. Isreael – Premier Tech, 3:36:25s.
Climber (Red Polka Dot Jersey)
1. Richard. Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education – Easypost, 101 pts.
2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 87 pts.
3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 59.
4. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Visma-Lease a Bike, 53
5. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, 44.
6. Oier Lazkano, Spain, Movistar Team/ESP, 41.
7. Jonas Abrahamsen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 36.
8. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Visma-Lease a Bike, 36.
9. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ/FRA, 30.
10. Simon Yates, England, Team Jayco Alula, 30.
Youth-U26 (White Jersey)
1. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, 78:56:21.
2. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 10:35s behind.
3. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, 15:42s.
4. Santiago Buitrago, Bahrain Victorious, 15:55s.
5. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost/USA, 1:18:02s.
6. Javier Romo, Spain, Movistar Team/ESP, 1:19:45s.
7. Ilan Van Wilder, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/BEL, 1:24:24s.
8. Jordan Jeget, France, TotalEnergies/FRA, 1:41:50s.
9. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, UNO-X Mobility/NOR, 2:04:54s.
10. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL/NED, 2:15:06s.
