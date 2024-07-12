Tour de France contender Primoz Roglic withdraws after crash

AGEN, France (AP) — Primoz Roglic has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of the 13th stage a day after he got caught in a crash. Roglic lost more than two minutes to his rivals Thursday after hitting the tarmac 12 kilometers from the finish line when a rider ahead of him struck road furniture and lost control of his bike. It was the second accident in 24 hours for Roglic a four-time Grand Tour champion. He got back on his bike but struggled at the back and was helped to the stage finish by his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. He crossed 2 minutes, 27 seconds after the winner and dropped to sixth place overall.

