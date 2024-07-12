Tour de France contender Primoz Roglic withdraws after crash

By The Associated Press
Slovenia's Primoz Roglic crosses the finish line with a shoulder injury after crashing in the last kilometers of the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

AGEN, France (AP) — Primoz Roglic has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of the 13th stage a day after he got caught in a crash. Roglic lost more than two minutes to his rivals Thursday after hitting the tarmac 12 kilometers from the finish line when a rider ahead of him struck road furniture and lost control of his bike. It was the second accident in 24 hours for Roglic a four-time Grand Tour champion. He got back on his bike but struggled at the back and was helped to the stage finish by his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. He crossed 2 minutes, 27 seconds after the winner and dropped to sixth place overall.

