Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard wins the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) — Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has secured overall victory in the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race after winning the two big climbing stages. The Danish rider with the Visma team has now won both races he’s entered in 2024 after also taking the overall title and winning three of the four stages in the Gran Camino in Spain last month. Vingegaard finished 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Spanish rider Juan Ayuso and 1:52 ahead of Jai Hindley. Italian rider Jonathan Milan with Lidl-Trek won the final stage in a sprint finish for his second victory of the race.

