Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard wins the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race

By The Associated Press
Jonas Hansen Vingegaard - Team Visma - Lease A Bike, the winner of the race, celebrates on the podium with the Trident Trophy after the 59th Tirreno - Adriatico 2024, Stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto, Sunday, March 10, 2024 in San Benedetto del Tronto, Tuscany, Italy. (Fabio FerrariLaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fabio Ferrari]

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) — Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has secured overall victory in the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race after winning the two big climbing stages. The Danish rider with the Visma team has now won both races he’s entered in 2024 after also taking the overall title and winning three of the four stages in the Gran Camino in Spain last month. Vingegaard finished 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Spanish rider Juan Ayuso and 1:52 ahead of Jai Hindley. Italian rider Jonathan Milan with Lidl-Trek won the final stage in a sprint finish for his second victory of the race.

