Tour de France champ Vingegaard extends Jumbo-Visma deal

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with the Jumbo-Visma team until the end of 2027. The Dutch outfit says Vingegaard extended his contract by three years. Vingegaard defeated Tadej Pogacar to win cycling’s biggest race last year. Jumbo-Visma is one of the most potent teams in men’s road cycling. Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert are also part of its squad. Vingegaard will count on them this summer to defend his Tour title.

