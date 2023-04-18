Tour de France champ Vingegaard extends Jumbo-Visma deal

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Vingegaard will remain with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2027, the Dutch team said on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Vingegaard, who defeated Tadej Pogacar to win cycling's biggest race last year, joined Jumbo-Visma in 2019. He extended his contract by three years. (Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yoan Valat]

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with the Jumbo-Visma team until the end of 2027. The Dutch outfit says Vingegaard extended his contract by three years. Vingegaard defeated Tadej Pogacar to win cycling’s biggest race last year. Jumbo-Visma is one of the most potent teams in men’s road cycling. Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert are also part of its squad. Vingegaard will count on them this summer to defend his Tour title.

