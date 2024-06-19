Tour and Saudis agree on some items with work still to go to finalize any deal

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is telling players that meetings with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf has produced consensus on some items. But he says there is still work left before reaching any kind of agreement with the Public Investment Fund. The update was provided following Tuesday’s meeting of the PGA Tour board and the commercial PGA Tour Enterprises board. Tiger Woods is on the boards. He also is benefiting from his own exemption category for the $20 million signature events. The tour approved an additional exemption to those events for Woods to recognize his lifetime achievements on tour.

